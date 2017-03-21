Red Hat and Fedora
-
Is there need for Red Hat Certification training in Zimbabwe?
A local institution is investigating the need to train Systems Administrators/Engineers who use Linux towards Red Hat certifications. The course is targeted at individuals with at least 2 years experience using Linux.
-
Red Hat, Inc. (NYSE:RHT) By The Numbers: Valuation in Focus
-
Fedora @ Konteh 2017 - event report
This year we managed to get a booth on a very popular student job fair called Konteh. (Thanks to Boban Poznanovic, one of the event managers)
-
Fedora 26 Alpha status is NO-GO
The result of the second Fedora 26 Alpha Go/No-Go Meeting is NO-GO. Due to blockers found during the last days [1] we have decided to delay the Fedora 26 Alpha release for one more week. There is going to be one more Go/No-Go meeting on the next Thursday, March 30th, 2017 at 17:00 UTC to verify we are ready for the release.
-
Fedora 26 Alpha Faces Another Delay
Fedora 26 was set back by a delay last week and today it's been delayed again for another week.
Fedora 26 Alpha has been delayed for another week when at today's Go/No-Go meeting it was given a No-Go status due to outstanding blocker bugs.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago