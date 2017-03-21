Leftovers: OSS
-
Hyperledger Bond Trading Platform Goes Open Source
A bond trading platform built on top of Hyperledger's Sawtooth Lake distributed ledger was made open source this week, alongside a release of a demo of the technology.
The project, first announced in September 2016, was designed to demonstrate how bond trading and settlement can be streamlined using distributed ledgers. Created in partnership with the R3 consortium and eight participating banks, the working proof-of-concept has now also been displayed as a public demo on Sawtooth's website.
-
Coreboot Picks Up A New Kabylake Chromebook "Fizz"
It may not be as exciting as hearing Dell looking at Coreboot, but another Intel-powered Chromebook is now supported by mainline Coreboot.
-
Cognitive Wi-Fi and disrupting the AP market with Open Source – with Mojo Networks – Wi FiNOW ep 59
-
Open source job opportunities grow at crisis groups
Learn how you can use your open source skills to make a difference in the world.
-
Why LÖVE?
This month, IndustrialRobot asked my opinion of FOSS game engines — or, more specifically, why I chose LÖVE.
The short version is that it sort of landed in my lap, I tried it, I liked it, and I don’t know of anything I might like better. The long version is…
-
Mashape, Creator of Top Open Source API Management Tool Kong, Raises $18M
-
Defense department announces the launch of “Code.mil,” an experiment in open source
The Department of Defense (DoD) announced the launch of Code.mil, an open source initiative that allows software developers around the world to collaborate on unclassified code written by federal employees in support of DoD projects.
DoD is working with GitHub, an open source platform, to experiment with fostering more collaboration between private sector software developers and federal employees on software projects built within the DoD. The Code.mil URL redirects users to an online repository that will house code written for a range of projects across DoD for individuals to review and make suggested changes.
[...]
DoD faces unique challenges in open sourcing its code. Code written by federal government employees typically does not have copyright protections under U.S. and some international laws, which creates difficulties in attaching open source licenses.
-
RApiDatetime 0.0.1
Very happy to announce a new package of mine is now up on the CRAN repository network: RApiDatetime.
-
FYI anyone who codes outside work: GitHub has a contract to stop bosses snatching it all
In contrast to the restrictions many companies place on their workers, GitHub believes it can loosen the reins through the release of its Balanced Employee Intellectual Property Agreement (BEIPA).
Technology companies often require that employees, as a condition of their employment, sign away the intellectual property rights to any work created while employed, even on personal time. Such contracts may even give companies ownership rights to work created during a limited period after employees leave the company.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Red Hat and Fedora
GNOME News: Gtef, GNOME 3.24 Release Video, Epiphany 3.24
today's howtos
AMDGPU Vega Patches and AMD Open-Sources Code
Recent comments
3 days 6 hours ago
5 days 20 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 2 days ago
3 weeks 4 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 1 day ago
16 weeks 6 days ago