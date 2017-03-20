Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of March 2017 09:16:54 PM

Critical Link unveiled an imaging dev kit based on its Cyclone V-based MitySOM-5CSx module, featuring an interface to Basler BCON dart cameras.

Critical Link announced a Linux-driven “MitySOM Embedded Imaging Dev Kit” for automation, robotics, motion control, and vision applications based on its Intel Cyclone V based MitySOM-5CSx COM and baseboard. The latter has been upgraded with an add-on board designed to connect with Basler’s BCON dart embedded area scan cameras. The MitySOM-5CSx baseboard plugs directly to a DisplayPort monitor with no need for a PC intermediary.