This Raspberry Pi-powered Linux computer packs a keyboard and display into a phone-sized case
What would you get if you crossed the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W with a smartphone? You might end up with the Zero Terminal.
The Zero Terminal is a homemade project by a maker known as Node, who has turned the Pi Zero W into a phone-sized computer with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen display.
Rather than running a phone OS, the Zero Terminal runs a full desktop, the Linux-based system Raspbian.
