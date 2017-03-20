Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of March 2017 09:21:31 PM

What would you get if you crossed the $10 Raspberry Pi Zero W with a smartphone? You might end up with the Zero Terminal.

The Zero Terminal is a homemade project by a maker known as Node, who has turned the Pi Zero W into a phone-sized computer with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen display.

Rather than running a phone OS, the Zero Terminal runs a full desktop, the Linux-based system Raspbian.