SAS, Canonical turn silly over open source
Zemlin's job, in other words, isn't to convince companies to adopt open source, but rather to provide a home for the nurturing of open source projects, so they're worthy of adoption. Similarly, Canonical can focus on contributing code rather than spooking enterprises into adopting more.
And SAS? Well, it should probably start with 40 percent open source adoption and grow from there.
