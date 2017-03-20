netOS Server 10.65.1 Released, Based on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Xfce 4.12 Desktop
Black Lab Software CEO Roberto J. Dohnert is informing Softpedia today about the release and general availability of the netOS Server 10.65.1 server-oriented and open-source operating system.
