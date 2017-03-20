Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Friday 24th of March 2017 09:42:24 PM

Seco announced a wireless-ready “SBC-B47-eNUC” SBC that complies with the 4×4-inch eNUC form factor, and runs Linux or Android on a Snapdragon 410E.

Seco is prepping its first SBC based on the 101.6 x 101.6mm (4.0 x 4.0-inch) Embedded NUC (eNUC) SBC standard from the Standardization Group for Embedded Technologies (SGET). The eNUC form factor offers superior industrial grade characteristics, long term support, and efficient heat dissipation, claims Seco. The Linux- and Android-supported board supports applications including IoT gateways, home automation, robotics, digital signage, and HMI.