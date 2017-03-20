Damage control by Microsoft
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Friday 24th of March 2017 11:19:33 PM
Microsoft patches OneDrive slowdown issue on Linux
Microsoft fixes major performance issue for OneDrive on Linux following backlash
The bug causing OneDrive to run slowly on Linux has been fixed, says Microsoft
Microsoft: No, Linux users, we didn't try to penalize you for not using Windows with OneDrive
Microsoft OneDrive slowness irks Linux users; Netflix supports Linux on Firefox
