Security Leftovers
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of March 2017 12:05:30 AM Filed under
-
OpenSSL Re-licensing to Apache License v. 2.0 To Encourage Broader Use with Other FOSS Projects and Products
-
Inside OpenSSL's battle to change its license: Coders' rights, tech giants, patents and more
-
OpenSSL Planning To Relicense Its Code
-
Licensing Update
The following is a press release that we just released, with the cooperation and financial support of the Core Infrastructure Initiative and the Linux Foundation.
-
Linux Security Summit 2017: CFP Announcement
-
Security updates for Friday
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Games and CrossOver
Red Hat and Fedora
Android Leftovers
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Recent comments
3 days 15 hours ago
6 days 5 hours ago
2 weeks 2 days ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
7 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
16 weeks 6 days ago