Games and CrossOver
Persia & Macedon coming to Civilization VI with a double content pack and a big update
Adventure game 'Beat Cop' launches in a few days and it has a new trailer
New Steam Client Update Improves In-Home Streaming, Fixes Xbox Controller Bug
Valve released a new stable Steam Client update for all supported platforms, including SteamOS, GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, fixing some nasty issues, but also implementing various improvements.
For all platforms, the Steam Client March 23 update addresses a bug that prevented non-Steam game shortcuts from being saved during restarts of the desktop client, as well as a bunch of rare hangs and crashes that users reported after updating to the major Steam Client March 9 release.
CodeWeavers has Released CrossOver 16.2.0 for Linux and MacOS
I am delighted to announce that CodeWeavers has just released CrossOver 16.2.0 for both macOS and Linux. CrossOver 16.2 has many improvements to our core Windows compatibility layer and also specific enhancements for several popular applications.
