Valve released a new stable Steam Client update for all supported platforms, including SteamOS, GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows, fixing some nasty issues, but also implementing various improvements.

For all platforms, the Steam Client March 23 update addresses a bug that prevented non-Steam game shortcuts from being saved during restarts of the desktop client, as well as a bunch of rare hangs and crashes that users reported after updating to the major Steam Client March 9 release.