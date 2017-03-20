today's leftovers
Puppet Wins Best DevOps Tool for Open Source at the 2017 DevOps Excellence Awards
The goal of HP's radical The Machine: Reshaping computing around memory
Not every computer owner would be as pleased as Andrew Wheeler that their new machine could run "all weekend" without crashing.
But not everyone's machine is "The Machine," an attempt to redefine a relationship between memory and processor that has held since the earliest days of parallel computing.
Wheeler is a vice president and deputy labs director at Hewlett Packard Enterprise. He's at the Cebit trade show in Hanover, Germany, to tell people about The Machine, a key part of which is on display in HPE's booth.
HPE has tweaked the Linux operating system and other software to take advantage of The Machine's unusual architecture, and released its changes under open source licenses, making it possible for others to simulate the performance of their applications in the new memory fabric.
Eudyptula Challenge Status report
Welcome to another very semi-irregular update from the Eudyptula Challenge.
Eudyptula Challenge Status report
The Eudyptula Challenge is a series of programming exercises for the Linux kernel. It starts from a very basic "Hello world" kernel module, moves up in complexity to getting patches accepted into the main kernel. The challenge will be closed to new participants in a few months, when 20,000 people have signed up.
Daimler Jumps on Linux Bandwagon
Not long ago, if a major corporation were to take out membership in an open source project, that would be big news -- doubly so for a company whose primary business isn't tech related. Times have changed. These days the corporate world's involvement in open source is taken for granted, even for companies whose business isn't computer related. Actually, there's really no such thing anymore. One way or another, computer technology is at the core of nearly every product on the market.
So it wasn't surprising that hardly anyone noticed earlier this month when Daimler AG, maker of Mercedes-Benz and the world's largest manufacturer of commercial vehicles, announced it had joined the Open Invention Network (OIN), an organization that seeks to protect open source projects from patent litigation. According to a quick and unscientific search of Google, only one tech site covered the news, and that didn't come until a full 10 days after the announcement was made.
ONAP: Raising the Standard for NFV/SDN Telecom Networks
This article is paid for by Amdocs...
Plamo 6.2 リリース
Plamo 6.2 をリリースしました。
Dominique Leuenberger: [Tumbleweed] Review of the week 2017/12
What a week! Tumbleweed once again is the first (to my knowledge) to ship the just released GNOME 3.24.0 as part of its main repository. Being shipped to the users in less than 48 hours since the official release announcement is something we can only do thanks to all the automatic building and testing AND the efforts put into the packages! If packagers would not be at the ball the whole time, this would not be possible. Even though the week has seen ‘only’ 4 snapshots (0317, 0318, 0320 and 0322) the changes delivered to the user base is enormous.
VMware Workstation 12.x.x for latest openSUSE Tumbleweed
Zero Terminal Mini Linux Laptop Created Using Raspberry Pi Zero W And Smartphone Keyboard
Zero Terminal: A DIY handheld Linux PC made from a Raspberry Pi and a cheap iPhone keyboard accessory
Games and CrossOver
Red Hat and Fedora
Android Leftovers
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
