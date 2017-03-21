Microsoft v GNU/Linux
-
Illinois residents sue Microsoft over forced Windows 10 upgrades
The lawyers who have acted on behalf of the trio are looking to have the case expanded to a class action covering every person who has been affected by a forced upgrade from Windows 7 to Windows 10. They allege that there are thousands of such cases.
The trio claim that Microsoft uses various tactics to get users to upgrade and does not give them a chance to refuse.
-
New Windows 10 courts govt deals
The system was developed by its joint venture with China Electronics Technology Group Corp, a State-owned company. Equipped with tailor-made security {sic} features, it is expected to allow the US tech giant to regain access to China's lucrative government software procurement market.
-
Microsoft One Drive Bug In Chrome OS And Linux Fixed
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Linux Graphics
Development News
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 5 hours ago