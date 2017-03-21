Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Games for GNU/Linux

Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Saturday 25th of March 2017 03:22:58 PM Filed under
Gaming
  • Cheese Talks: Star Wars Games

    This is a collection of excerpts from my recent Cheese Talks project on the history of Star Wars games focusing on titles that are available on Linux in some form or another.

  • A Game Boy emulator for the Apple Watch, RPG Maker comes to Linux, and more gaming news

    In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at a Game Boy emulator for your Apple Watch, RPG Maker for Linux, Star Citizen switching to Vulkan, and more open gaming news.

  • CrossOver 16.2 Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013, Improves Windows Compatibility

    CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois informed us via an email announcement that the CrossOver 16.2.0 commercial graphical user interface for Wine is now available for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems.

    CrossOver 16.2.0 is not a major release of the application that lets Linux and Mac users install and use various apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows, but only a maintenance update that promises to further improve the core Windows compatibility layer, as well as to add better support for some popular applications.

»

More in Tux Machines

Leftovers: OSS

  • Communities of Communities: The Next Era of Open Source Software
    We are now about 20 years into the open source software era. You might think that open source simply means publishing the source code for something useful. While this is correct by definition, the most important component of any open source project is its community and how it works together. Open source projects are not isolated islands. In fact, it’s common for them to depend on each other. As new projects are created, it is also common that members come from related projects to work on something new. Apache Arrow is an example of a new project that worked across many related projects, creating a new community that from the beginning knew it needed to build a community of communities.
  • 9 Open Source Storage Solutions: A Perfect Solution To Store Your Precious Data
    Whatever business nature you have, there must be some precious data which you want to store in a secured place. Finding a right storage solution is always critical for business, especially for small and medium, but what if you get a perfect solution at no cost. There is no doubt that business cant runs without data, but while looking for a solution, you might need to spend a fortune to cover all your storage requirements. Open source tools come as the viable solution where you won’t spend money yet get a suitable solution to store your precious data. And don’t worry we will help you to find one of the best.
  • 15 Open Source Solutions To Setup Your Ecommerce Business
    In the past few years, there is a rapid growth in the online sales. According to a survey, more than 40% people are now shifted to online stores and majorly buying products from their smartphones and tablets. With the expeditious rise in the online marketplace, more business introducing online stores. For the big fishes in the industry, the expenses of setting up an online store is like spending peanuts, but for the small or startups, it appears to be a fortune. The smart move could be open source platforms, to begin with as they are not only free also reliable and scalable. One can set up the online store not only quickly as well as, in future if you want to add some of the functionalities, which are available with only premium, can be done by paying quite a small amount.
  • An Industry First: Teradata Debuts Open Source Kylo to Quickly Build, Manage Data Pipelines
  • MUA++ (or on to thunderbird)
  • OpenSSL Re-Licensing to Apache License v. 2.0

    The OpenSSL project, home of the world’s most popular SSL/TLS and cryptographic toolkit, is changing its license to the Apache License v2.0 (ASL v2). As part of this effort, the OpenSSL team launched a new website and has been working with various corporate collaborators to facilitate the re-licensing process.

Linux Graphics

  • Ubuntu 17.04 Still Hasn't Landed X.Org Server 1.19
    While the Ubuntu 17.04 final release is expected to happen in just over two weeks and the final freeze is quickly approaching, X.Org Server 1.19 has yet to land as anticipated into the Zesty Zapus.
  • NV_fill_rectangle Coming To Gallium3D/Nouveau
    Red Hat developer Lyude Paul is working on OpenGL NV_fill_rectangle support for Gallium3D and the Nouveau driver. Lyude has published a set of six patches for adding GL_NV_fill_rectangle support to Gallium3D and wires it up in the Nouveau NVC0 driver for GM200+ hardware.
  • New Engine Reset Capability Being Worked On For Intel DRM Linux Driver
    Intel's Michael Thierry published the fifth version of these patches on Friday. While there has been GPU reset support within the Intel DRM driver in case of hangs, this new engine-reset support is superior as it can reset a particular engine rather than performing a full GPU reset.
  • Vulkan 1.0.45 Released
    Version 1.0.45 is now the latest version of the Vulkan 1.0 specification.

Development News

Games for GNU/Linux

  • Cheese Talks: Star Wars Games
    This is a collection of excerpts from my recent Cheese Talks project on the history of Star Wars games focusing on titles that are available on Linux in some form or another.
  • A Game Boy emulator for the Apple Watch, RPG Maker comes to Linux, and more gaming news
    In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at a Game Boy emulator for your Apple Watch, RPG Maker for Linux, Star Citizen switching to Vulkan, and more open gaming news.
  • CrossOver 16.2 Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013, Improves Windows Compatibility
    CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois informed us via an email announcement that the CrossOver 16.2.0 commercial graphical user interface for Wine is now available for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems. CrossOver 16.2.0 is not a major release of the application that lets Linux and Mac users install and use various apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows, but only a maintenance update that promises to further improve the core Windows compatibility layer, as well as to add better support for some popular applications.

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6