Games for GNU/Linux
Cheese Talks: Star Wars Games
This is a collection of excerpts from my recent Cheese Talks project on the history of Star Wars games focusing on titles that are available on Linux in some form or another.
A Game Boy emulator for the Apple Watch, RPG Maker comes to Linux, and more gaming news
In this bi-weekly open gaming roundup, we take a look at a Game Boy emulator for your Apple Watch, RPG Maker for Linux, Star Citizen switching to Vulkan, and more open gaming news.
CrossOver 16.2 Supports Microsoft Outlook 2013, Improves Windows Compatibility
CodeWeavers' Josh DuBois informed us via an email announcement that the CrossOver 16.2.0 commercial graphical user interface for Wine is now available for GNU/Linux and macOS operating systems.
CrossOver 16.2.0 is not a major release of the application that lets Linux and Mac users install and use various apps and games designed for Microsoft Windows, but only a maintenance update that promises to further improve the core Windows compatibility layer, as well as to add better support for some popular applications.
