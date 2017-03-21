Development News
-
Trip report: Winter ISO C++ standards meeting (Kona), C++17 is complete
The ISO C++ committee had its winter meeting in Kona, HI, USA from February 27 to March 4, hosted by Plum Hall and the Standard C++ Foundation. Over 100 people attended, officially representing 9 countries.
-
C++17 Is Complete, Work On C++20 Is Getting Underway
We heard earlier this month that C++17 is "done" and looked at the new features while now more details have been shared.
ISO C++ standards member Herb Sutter has shared his trip report from their standards meeting that took place in Hawaii from the end of February to early March.
-
Silently Corrupting an Eclipse Workspace: The Ultimate Prank
This feature was no doubt included to allow you to play a variety of hilarious pranks on others by causing them lose data, only to find out about it years later when they want to open the archive and recover it.
-
Leftovers: OSS
Linux Graphics
Development News
Games for GNU/Linux
