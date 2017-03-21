Linux Graphics
Ubuntu 17.04 Still Hasn't Landed X.Org Server 1.19
While the Ubuntu 17.04 final release is expected to happen in just over two weeks and the final freeze is quickly approaching, X.Org Server 1.19 has yet to land as anticipated into the Zesty Zapus.
NV_fill_rectangle Coming To Gallium3D/Nouveau
Red Hat developer Lyude Paul is working on OpenGL NV_fill_rectangle support for Gallium3D and the Nouveau driver.
Lyude has published a set of six patches for adding GL_NV_fill_rectangle support to Gallium3D and wires it up in the Nouveau NVC0 driver for GM200+ hardware.
New Engine Reset Capability Being Worked On For Intel DRM Linux Driver
Intel's Michael Thierry published the fifth version of these patches on Friday. While there has been GPU reset support within the Intel DRM driver in case of hangs, this new engine-reset support is superior as it can reset a particular engine rather than performing a full GPU reset.
Vulkan 1.0.45 Released
Version 1.0.45 is now the latest version of the Vulkan 1.0 specification.
