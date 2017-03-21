Leftovers: OSS
-
Communities of Communities: The Next Era of Open Source Software
We are now about 20 years into the open source software era. You might think that open source simply means publishing the source code for something useful. While this is correct by definition, the most important component of any open source project is its community and how it works together.
Open source projects are not isolated islands. In fact, it’s common for them to depend on each other. As new projects are created, it is also common that members come from related projects to work on something new. Apache Arrow is an example of a new project that worked across many related projects, creating a new community that from the beginning knew it needed to build a community of communities.
-
9 Open Source Storage Solutions: A Perfect Solution To Store Your Precious Data
Whatever business nature you have, there must be some precious data which you want to store in a secured place. Finding a right storage solution is always critical for business, especially for small and medium, but what if you get a perfect solution at no cost.
There is no doubt that business cant runs without data, but while looking for a solution, you might need to spend a fortune to cover all your storage requirements. Open source tools come as the viable solution where you won’t spend money yet get a suitable solution to store your precious data. And don’t worry we will help you to find one of the best.
-
15 Open Source Solutions To Setup Your Ecommerce Business
In the past few years, there is a rapid growth in the online sales. According to a survey, more than 40% people are now shifted to online stores and majorly buying products from their smartphones and tablets.
With the expeditious rise in the online marketplace, more business introducing online stores. For the big fishes in the industry, the expenses of setting up an online store is like spending peanuts, but for the small or startups, it appears to be a fortune.
The smart move could be open source platforms, to begin with as they are not only free also reliable and scalable. One can set up the online store not only quickly as well as, in future if you want to add some of the functionalities, which are available with only premium, can be done by paying quite a small amount.
-
An Industry First: Teradata Debuts Open Source Kylo to Quickly Build, Manage Data Pipelines
-
MUA++ (or on to thunderbird)
-
OpenSSL Re-Licensing to Apache License v. 2.0
The OpenSSL project, home of the world’s most popular SSL/TLS and cryptographic toolkit, is changing its license to the Apache License v2.0 (ASL v2). As part of this effort, the OpenSSL team launched a new website and has been working with various corporate collaborators to facilitate the re-licensing process.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Linux Graphics
Development News
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 5 hours ago