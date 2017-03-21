22 things Amarok does: the good, the bad, the ugly, and the hope
Ask not what you can do for Amarok. Ask what Amarok can do for you!
Many years ago, just the mention of this music player would invoke shivers down my spine. It was stylish, exotic, modern, elegant, powerful. It did everything superbly, and there was always a hidden Joker up its sleeve. The plethora of options and possibilities and feature was endless. And then it all changed.
Amarok slid out of the spotlight and became just another program to play your music collection. Recently, fueled by nostalgia and perhaps vain hope, I’ve invested fresh new energy and time working with it, taming it, fighting it, loving it, hating it, trying to figure out how relevant, sleek and accessibility this player still is. My curiosity peaked with the extensive Plasma testing I did last month in my somewhat ultra-long article The State of Plasma. So I fired KDE neon once again, a brand new image, and started fiddling. Here’s the Spaghetti Western of what to expect. With a big disclaimer. Read on.
Also: Reading old stuff
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
Linux Graphics
Development News
Games for GNU/Linux
Recent comments
4 days 9 hours ago
6 days 23 hours ago
2 weeks 3 days ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
3 weeks 3 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
7 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
9 weeks 2 days ago
17 weeks 5 hours ago