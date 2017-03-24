Linux Devices, Tizen, and Android
Create your own phone sized Raspberry Pi-powered Linux computer with a keyboard and display
Now, a maker who goes by the name ‘Node’ has built a homemade project called the ‘Zero Terminal’, wherein he has converted the Pi Zero W into a phone-sized computer with a slide-out QWERTY keyboard and touchscreen display. The aim to build this project is to develop a small, all-in-one computer that is both portable, and usable.
Smartphone Game: Real Cricket 16 available in the Tizen Store
Android Studio On Chromebooks a Sign of Google’s Maturing Ecosystem
Back when news of Andromeda first arrived, we discussed how Google would need to bring Android Studio to Chrome OS if they wanted to succeed in their goals of creating a single platform that fulfills the needs of most of their users, and it looks like they may finally be following through.
Google’s Android Things OS won’t work on new Raspberry Pi board
The Raspberry Pi Zero W was launched on 28th February earlier this year. It is similar to the Raspberry Pi Zero but has Wireless Fidelity (802.11n wireless LAN) and Bluetooth (4.0) functionality for just around Rs.650.
Must read: top 10 Android stories
GNOME Extensions Website Has A New Look
Every GNOME Shell user will visit the official GNOME Shell Extensions website at least once. And if those users do so this weekend they’ll notice a small difference as the GNOME Shell Extensions website is sporting a minor redesign. This online repo plays host to a stack of terrific add-ons that add additional features and tweak existing ones.
