today's howtos
Installing OpenSUSE Tumbleweed under Fedora
How to Make Your Own Personal Cloud with NextCloud and Ubuntu
Writing a reverb filter from first principles
Setting up a 6in4 tunnel with Fedora
Comparison of Common Commands: Ubuntu APT & Fedora DNF
Telegram CLI User? Here’s a File Sending Script for Dolphin
Task Manager Addon for Firefox
Reading keypresses in Python
Give Windows XP Look To Your Ubuntu 16.10/16.04/Linux Mint 18 With This Suite
Fixing WordPress: ‘Briefly unavailable for scheduled maintenance. Check back in a minute’ error
Python Inheritance
How to install and configure Jails on FreeNAS Corral 10
How to Install CachetHQ on an Ubuntu 16.04 VPS
How to find process using high memory in Linux
Linux Devices, Tizen, and Android
Leftovers: OSS
Security Leftovers
GNOME Extensions Website Has A New Look
Every GNOME Shell user will visit the official GNOME Shell Extensions website at least once. And if those users do so this weekend they’ll notice a small difference as the GNOME Shell Extensions website is sporting a minor redesign. This online repo plays host to a stack of terrific add-ons that add additional features and tweak existing ones.
