today's leftovers
-
Microsoft Sued After Windows 10 Upgrade “Destroyed Users’ Computers”
In the lawsuit documents (via The Reg), the plaintiffs explain that Microsoft did not “exercise reasonable care in designing, formulating, and manufacturing the Windows 10 upgrade,” becoming responsible for damages caused to users in the form of data loss and hardware issues.
-
WebTorrent Desktop: Instant Video Streaming App for Linux Desktop
WebTorrent Desktop is a cross-platform open source torrent client with which you can instantly stream audio and video torrent files without waiting to completely download them.
It features a beautiful and modern User Interface, streaming support for videos from Internet Archive, music from Creative Commons, and audiobooks from Librivox, and has the ability to talk to BitTorrent and WebTorrent peers while providing a seamless User Experience.
-
Humble Store has some noteworthy deals on this weekend
-
clr-boot-manager now available in Solus
We’re happy to announce the rollout of clr-boot-manager in our stable repository. clr-boot-manager, from the Clear Linux Project For Intel Architecture, enables a more bulletproof update experience by handling the maintenance and garbage collection of kernels, as well as configuration of the bootloader itself (i.e. GRUB2 for Legacy Boot, goofiboot for UEFI boot on Solus). Furthermore, it enables us to retain older, known-working kernels, so in the event a kernel upgrade results in the inability to boot, you’ll still be able to roll back to the last good kernel.
-
Ubuntu vs Arch Linux
Comparing Ubuntu to Arch Linux. Focus is entirely on the underlying system, as Arch don’t offer a specific interface to compare with Ubuntu’s Unity desktop.
-
Packaging Ishiiruka-Dolphin (GameCube/Wii Emulator)
-
Red Hat Inc (RHT) To Kick Off Another Week Of Big Earnings Reports
-
Debian Project Leader elections 2017
It's that time of year again for the Debian Project: the elections of its Project Leader!
The Project Leader position is described in the Debian Constitution.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Linux Devices, Tizen, and Android
Leftovers: OSS
Security Leftovers
GNOME Extensions Website Has A New Look
Every GNOME Shell user will visit the official GNOME Shell Extensions website at least once. And if those users do so this weekend they’ll notice a small difference as the GNOME Shell Extensions website is sporting a minor redesign. This online repo plays host to a stack of terrific add-ons that add additional features and tweak existing ones.
Recent comments
5 days 19 hours ago
1 week 1 day ago
2 weeks 4 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
3 weeks 5 days ago
4 weeks 12 hours ago
7 weeks 3 days ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
9 weeks 4 days ago
17 weeks 1 day ago