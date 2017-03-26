Linux 4.11 RC4
Linux 4.11-rc4
So last week, I said that I was hoping that rc3 was the point where
we'd start to shrink the rc's, and yes, rc4 is smaller than rc3. By a
tiny tiny smidgen. It does touch a few more files, but it has a
couple fewer commits, and fewer lines changed overall. But on the
whole the two are almost identical in size.
Which isn't actually all that bad, considering that rc4 has both a
networking merge and the usual driver suspects from Greg, _and_ some
drm fixes - and those tend to be the big areas.
So on the whole things look fine. There's changes all over, and in
mostly the usual proportions. Some core kernel code shows up in the
diffstat slightly more than it usually does - we had an audit fix and
a bpf hashmap fix, but on the whole it all looks very regular: mostly
drivers, networking, arch fixes and some filesystem noise. Shortlog
appended as usual for people who want to skim the details.
Go out and test,
Linus
Linus Torvalds Announces the Fourth Release Candidate of the Linux 4.11 Kernel
As expected, Linus Torvalds made his regular Sunday announcement to inform us about the availability of the fourth Release Candidate (RC) development release of the upcoming Linux 4.11 kernel.
Coming one week after the third Release Candidate, Linux 4.11 RC4 appears to be just a bit smaller than the previous build, updating the networking stack and many of the supported drivers to be on par with what was changed earlier this week in the stable Linux kernel branches.
Linux 4.11-rc4 Kernel Released
Linus Torvalds has announced the Linux 4.11-rc4 kernel this evening.
