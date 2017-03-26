Basic Image Editing With GIMP In Linux
GIMP is an acronym for GNU Image Manipulation Program, is a raster image editing program for Linux, OSX, Windows and other OS/es. This is not a free photoshop program as many say so. Graphics enthusiasts and professionals rely on GIMP for image retouching or complete creation of images for artwork (which is a daunting task for novice). And yes GIMP is open source that means you get to keep it on your PC or laptop for free without legal hiatus.
Ubuntu-Based LXLE 16.04.2 Gets an RC Build, Promises to Be the Best Release Ever
LXLE 16.04.2 is on its way to becoming the best release ever of the Ubuntu-based distribution built around the lightweight LXDE desktop environment, and it just received a Release Candidate (RC) build. Continuing to get all the goodies from Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS (Xenial Xerus), LXLE 16.04.2 Release Candidate is here only two weeks after the last Beta milestone, and adds quite a bunch of improvements and bug fixes. These include a reconfigured menu layout to be less cluttered for navigation, and a revamped Control Menu to act as a dynamic Control Panel.
