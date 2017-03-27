Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
Mux Controller Subsystem Proposed For Linux 4.12
A new subsystem has been proposed for staging in the Linux 4.12 kernel.
Peter Rosin has requested Greg KH pull in the mux controller subsystem for the Linux 4.12 kernel. He explained of this new subsystem, "This adds a new mux controller subsystem with an interface for accessing mux controllers, along with two drivers providing the interface (gpio and adg792) and two consumers (iio and i2c). This is done in such a way that several consumers can independently access the same mux controller if one controller controls several multiplexers, thus allowing sharing."
Marek Looking To Tackle Large RadeonSI Performance Bottleneck
Prolific Mesa developer Marek Olšák is looking to tackle what he thinks is the "biggest performance bottleneck at the moment" for the RadeonSI Gallium3D driver.
Shader Variants Support For Etnaviv Gallium3D
Red Hat News
Samsung Z4 gets WiFi Certified with Tizen 3.0 onboard, Launching soon
Today, the next Tizen smartphone, which should be the named the Samsung Z4, has received its WiFi certification (certification ID: WFA70348) – Model number SM-Z400F/DS with firmware Z400F.001 on the 2.4Ghz band. WiFi certification is usually one of the last steps before a mobile device gets released and means a launch is coming real soon as we have already seen the Z4 make its debut appearance at the FCC. For the previous model, the Samsung Z2, we saw it get WIFi certified on 7 July and then launched on 23 August, a mere 6 weeks.
Linux 4.10.6
I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.6 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Also: Linux 4.9.18 Linux 4.4.57
