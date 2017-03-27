A new subsystem has been proposed for staging in the Linux 4.12 kernel.

Peter Rosin has requested Greg KH pull in the mux controller subsystem for the Linux 4.12 kernel. He explained of this new subsystem, "This adds a new mux controller subsystem with an interface for accessing mux controllers, along with two drivers providing the interface (gpio and adg792) and two consumers (iio and i2c). This is done in such a way that several consumers can independently access the same mux controller if one controller controls several multiplexers, thus allowing sharing."