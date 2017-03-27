Red Hat News
Red Hat Introduces New Application Platform Partner Initiative
Red Hat, Inc. (RHT), the world's leading provider of open source solutions, today introduced a new partner program designed to enable a deeper collaborative go-to-market strategy between Red Hat and participating partner organizations and optimize the value chain for application development and integration projects.
Latest Stocks: Vetr Inc. Lowers Red Hat, Inc. (RHT) to Hold
Why Analysts put forward these two stocks: Inovalon Holdings, Inc. (INOV), Red Hat, Inc. (RHT)
With An ROE Of 18.4%, Has Red Hat Inc’s (RHT) Management Done A Good Job?
More in Tux Machines
Red Hat News
Samsung Z4 gets WiFi Certified with Tizen 3.0 onboard, Launching soon
Today, the next Tizen smartphone, which should be the named the Samsung Z4, has received its WiFi certification (certification ID: WFA70348) – Model number SM-Z400F/DS with firmware Z400F.001 on the 2.4Ghz band. WiFi certification is usually one of the last steps before a mobile device gets released and means a launch is coming real soon as we have already seen the Z4 make its debut appearance at the FCC. For the previous model, the Samsung Z2, we saw it get WIFi certified on 7 July and then launched on 23 August, a mere 6 weeks.
Linux 4.10.6
I'm announcing the release of the 4.10.6 kernel. All users of the 4.10 kernel series must upgrade. The updated 4.10.y git tree can be found at: git://git.kernel.org/pub/scm/linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-stable.git linux-4.10.y and can be browsed at the normal kernel.org git web browser: http://git.kernel.org/?p=linux/kernel/git/stable/linux-st... Also: Linux 4.9.18 Linux 4.4.57
Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
