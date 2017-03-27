FreeRTOS-based remote I/O module links to IBM Bluemix and Watson IoT
Artila’s “RIO-2010BM” remote digital I/O device runs FreeRTOS on a Cortex-M3, offers isolated inputs, and supports IBM’s Bluemix and Watson IoT platforms.
Like Artila Electronics’ RIO-2015PG, the RIO-2010BM is a remote I/O module that runs FreeRTOS on an MCU, and offers isolated digital I/O. The device is designed specifically for transmitting Modbus/TCP remote data to the IBM Bluemix service and IBM’s Watson IoT cloud-based analytics platform.
