Android Leftovers
Guest post: Nokia’s aggressive patent suits and recent share buybacks; are they related?
The following post was written by Peter W. Rudder, a graduate student at the University of Sydney Business School, who contacted me with some observations and potential conclusions regarding Nokia's share repurchase program and its earth-spanning patent litigation against Apple. I found Peter's analysis insightful, and the fact that Nokia put unusual pressure on Apple through litigation in numerous countries right at the start of a dispute (as opposed to escalating over time, which is the more common approach and also what Nokia did against HTC) could be attributed to some of what Peter has noticed.
Generally speaking, a share repurchase in a situation in which a certain percentage of a company's profitability is being renegotiated either means positive leverage (Nokia's stock would later be worth more that way) if the outcome is good or it can also make things worse (if the stock price goes and stays below where it was at the time of a buyback).
Diesel, Hugo Boss and Tommy Hilfiger announce new Android Wear 2.0 smartwatches
Android Wear has made it trivially easy for fashion companies to 'make' tech products
Nokia Android phones targeted for global release
Mobile Wallet Guide: Android Pay vs. Apple Pay vs. Samsung Pay
Phoenix OS v2.0 Updates to Android 7.1, Supports More Network Adapters, and More
Android O touts better battery life and notifications
The guy who invented Android just teased his new company's smartphone for the first time
Testing the Android O Developer Preview
ARM boosts Big.Little with DynamIQ, and launches Linux dev kit
ARM unveiled a more flexible version of its Big.Little multi-core scheme called DynamIQ, and launched an Embedded Linux Education Kit based on the Udoo Neo. ARM Ltd. announced a more advanced version of its Big.Little heterogeneous multi-processing technology for balancing core loads on multi-core Cortex-A SoCs. The new DynamIQ multi-core scheme enables more flexible core configurations that were not possible with Big.Little, says ARM. Meanwhile, ARM’s educational unit released a new ARM Embedded Linux Education Kit based on the i.MX6 SoloX based Udoo Neo hacker SBC (see farther below).
Four Things a New Linux User Should Know
If you’re making the move from Windows or Mac (or even from Android or iOS), welcome to our world. These days, using Linux for doing everyday computer tasks isn’t that much different than using other operating systems — meaning the learning curve is only slight. In fact, my colleague Phil Shapiro works at a library that uses Linux on the computers its patrons use and says that hardly anyone even notices they’re not using Windows. It’s that easy.
Arch Linux-Based ArchEX Has Linux Kernel 4.10.5, Yaourt, and Calamares Installer
Arne Exton announced today the release of a new build of his Arch Linux-based ArchEX GNU/Linux distribution built around the lightweight LXQt desktop environment.
DragonFly BSD 4.8 Released with EFI & eMMC Support, Improved Kernel Performance
The developers of the DragonFly BSD operating system were proud to announce today, March 27, 2017, the release and immediate availability for download of DragonFly BSD 4.8. Also: DragonFlyBSD 4.8 Released With Performance Improvements, EFI Support & More DragonFly BSD 4.8
