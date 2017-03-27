The following post was written by Peter W. Rudder, a graduate student at the University of Sydney Business School, who contacted me with some observations and potential conclusions regarding Nokia's share repurchase program and its earth-spanning patent litigation against Apple. I found Peter's analysis insightful, and the fact that Nokia put unusual pressure on Apple through litigation in numerous countries right at the start of a dispute (as opposed to escalating over time, which is the more common approach and also what Nokia did against HTC) could be attributed to some of what Peter has noticed.

Generally speaking, a share repurchase in a situation in which a certain percentage of a company's profitability is being renegotiated either means positive leverage (Nokia's stock would later be worth more that way) if the outcome is good or it can also make things worse (if the stock price goes and stays below where it was at the time of a buyback).