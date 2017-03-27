ARM boosts Big.Little with DynamIQ, and launches Linux dev kit ARM unveiled a more flexible version of its Big.Little multi-core scheme called DynamIQ, and launched an Embedded Linux Education Kit based on the Udoo Neo. ARM Ltd. announced a more advanced version of its Big.Little heterogeneous multi-processing technology for balancing core loads on multi-core Cortex-A SoCs. The new DynamIQ multi-core scheme enables more flexible core configurations that were not possible with Big.Little, says ARM. Meanwhile, ARM’s educational unit released a new ARM Embedded Linux Education Kit based on the i.MX6 SoloX based Udoo Neo hacker SBC (see farther below).

Four Things a New Linux User Should Know If you’re making the move from Windows or Mac (or even from Android or iOS), welcome to our world. These days, using Linux for doing everyday computer tasks isn’t that much different than using other operating systems — meaning the learning curve is only slight. In fact, my colleague Phil Shapiro works at a library that uses Linux on the computers its patrons use and says that hardly anyone even notices they’re not using Windows. It’s that easy.