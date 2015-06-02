today's howtos
-
Using vi-mode in your shell
As a participant in the greater open source community, and more specifically as a member of the Fedora Project, I have the opportunity to meet with many people and talk about all kinds of interesting technical topics. One of my favorites is the "command line," or shell, because learning about how people use the shell proficiently can give you an insight into how they think, what kind of workflows they favor, and to some extent what makes them tick. Many developers and systems operators share their "dot files" (a common slang term for their shell's configuration files) publicly out on the Internet, which leads to an interesting collaboration opportunity that allows everyone to learn tips and tricks from seasoned veterans of the command line as well as share common shortcuts and productivity boosters.
-
The Easy Way to Install Mesa 17.0.2 on Ubuntu 16.04 LTS
-
YUM cheat sheet
-
How to Set Up External Service Discovery with Docker Swarm Mode and Træfik
-
Using cloud-init to initialize Fedora Cloud VMs on oVirt
-
Customize Packages for Atomic Host : Ansible Automation
-
Building IoT enabled power-strip with MicroPython and NodeMCU
-
Bash scripting quirks & safety tips
-
How to Install Magento on CentOS 7
-
How To Perform linux kernel upgrade in 5 easy steps
-
8 Practical Examples of Linux Xargs Command for Beginners
-
Leftovers: OSS
Minimal Linux Live
Minimal Linux Live is, as the name suggests, a very minimal Linux distribution which can be run live from a CD, DVD or USB thumb drive. One of the things which set Minimal Linux Live (MLL) apart from other distributions is that, while the distribution is available through a 7MB ISO file download, the project is designed to be built from source code using a shell script. The idea is that we can download scripts that will build MLL on an existing Linux distribution. Assuming we have the proper compiler tools on our current distribution, simply running a single shell script and waiting a while will produce a bootable ISO featuring the MLL operating system. Yet another option the MLL project gives us is running the distribution inside a web browser using a JavaScript virtual machine. The browser-based virtual machine running MLL can be found on the project's website, under the Emulator tab. This gives us a chance to try out the operating system in our web browser without installing or building anything. I decided to try the MLL build process to see if it would work and how long it would take if everything went smoothly. I also wanted to find out just how much functionality such a small distribution could offer. The project's documentation mostly covers building MLL on Ubuntu and Linux Mint and so I decided to build MLL on a copy of Ubuntu 16.04 I had running in a virtual machine. The steps to build MLL are fairly straight forward. On Ubuntu, we first install six packages to make sure we have all the required dependencies. Then we download an archive containing MLL's build scripts. Then we unpack the archive and run the build script. We just need to type four commands in Ubuntu's virtual terminal to kick-start the build process.
GCC Compiler Tests At A Variety Of Optimization Levels Using Clear Linux
For those curious about the impact of GCC compiler optimization levels, a variety of benchmarks were carried out using GCC 6.3 on Intel's Clear Linux platform. Also: LLVM 4.0.1 Planning, Aiming For Better Stable Releases
