What's New in Deepin File Manager 1.4
Deepin File Manager (DFM) reached version 1.4 at March 2017. Its a bugfix version, but very interesting as it brings many new features. The most noticeable changes are Settings dialog, new disk-space display, new "Format" option on disk storage, and new copying dialog. It's smoother now by having drop shadow on file/folder icons. DFM is much more beautiful and usable in this 1.4 version. Anyway, you can upgrade DFM to 1.4 on deepin OS, or in another distro (Manjaro DDE or Ubuntu).
Rock On: Deepin Music is Now Available as a Snap App on Ubuntu
Deepin envy is a condition afflicting Linux users who like the look of Deepin Linux’s apps, but don’t want to switch entire distro to use then.
And there’s finally a cure: Snaps.
Snap apps allow applications to bundle in all of their dependencies, which makes it easy for apps that typically rely on a certain set of libraries to run on distributions where those libraries are not normally available (or are, but only through additional repos and installing all sorts of junk that conflicts with your current system).
Nord: Modern Design Color Theme Palette for Your Terminal
Nord is a minimal flat design theme pattern created to enhance your work experience by improving focus and readability for code syntax highlighting and UI.
It has 4 main colors namely Polar Night, Snow Storm, Frost, and Aurora, which are further partitioned into a total of 16 dimmed pastel. It has been used to style so many things including iTerm, Hyper Terminal, and Intelli J IDE, among others.
PeaZip 6.4 Open-Source Archiver Brings Support for P7ZIP 16.02, Tabbed Browsing
The development team behind the open-source and multi-platform PeaZip archiver manager utility announced the release of PeaZip 6.4.0, an important update that brings new features and lots of improvements.
PeaZip 6.4.0 comes one and a half months after the release of the version 6.3.1, and updates the backend to use p7zip 16.02 on 64-bit GNU/Linux platforms, as well as pea 0.61 for all supported operating systems. Under the hood, there are a bunch of fixes, performance improvements, and code cleanup.
GnuCash 2.6.16 Free Accounting Software Adds HiDPI Improvements, Bug Fixes
The development team behind the GnuCash open-source and cross-platform accounting software announced the release and immediate availability of the sixteenth maintenance update to the 2.6 stable series.
GnuCash 2.6.16 comes four months after the release of version 2.6.15, which means that it's also the first to launch in 2017. It also means that a lot of issues reported by users since then have been addressed, including the display of small reports on HiDPI screens, wrong menu entry in the "Tip of the Day" dialog, and much more.
Notepadqq – Source Code Editor for Linux
Notepadqq is a free, an open source code editor and Notepad replacement, that supports several languages (100 languages supported) and helps developers to work more efficiently.
Fman is a Powerful Dual Pane File Manager
If you’re looking for a dual-pane file manager available for Linux (or macOS or Windows) look no further than Fman. Fman is pitched as “modern file manager for power users”. It has a clean design, runs quickly, and its functionality can be extended through plugins.
Minimal Linux Live
Minimal Linux Live is, as the name suggests, a very minimal Linux distribution which can be run live from a CD, DVD or USB thumb drive. One of the things which set Minimal Linux Live (MLL) apart from other distributions is that, while the distribution is available through a 7MB ISO file download, the project is designed to be built from source code using a shell script. The idea is that we can download scripts that will build MLL on an existing Linux distribution. Assuming we have the proper compiler tools on our current distribution, simply running a single shell script and waiting a while will produce a bootable ISO featuring the MLL operating system. Yet another option the MLL project gives us is running the distribution inside a web browser using a JavaScript virtual machine. The browser-based virtual machine running MLL can be found on the project's website, under the Emulator tab. This gives us a chance to try out the operating system in our web browser without installing or building anything. I decided to try the MLL build process to see if it would work and how long it would take if everything went smoothly. I also wanted to find out just how much functionality such a small distribution could offer. The project's documentation mostly covers building MLL on Ubuntu and Linux Mint and so I decided to build MLL on a copy of Ubuntu 16.04 I had running in a virtual machine. The steps to build MLL are fairly straight forward. On Ubuntu, we first install six packages to make sure we have all the required dependencies. Then we download an archive containing MLL's build scripts. Then we unpack the archive and run the build script. We just need to type four commands in Ubuntu's virtual terminal to kick-start the build process.
GCC Compiler Tests At A Variety Of Optimization Levels Using Clear Linux
For those curious about the impact of GCC compiler optimization levels, a variety of benchmarks were carried out using GCC 6.3 on Intel's Clear Linux platform. Also: LLVM 4.0.1 Planning, Aiming For Better Stable Releases
