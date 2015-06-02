Kernel Space: Linux, Graphics
-
Intel's 5-Level Paging Support Being Prepped For Linux 4.12
For months there have been Intel developers working on 5-level paging to increase Linux's virtual/physical address space limitations and with Linux 4.12 it looks like that will be supported.
Five level paging allows raising the Linux x86_64 limitation of 256 TiB of virtual address space to 128 PiB and raises the physical address space limit from 64 TiB to 4 PiB. While 64 TiB of memory may seem like a lot, some Intel customers are already hitting this limitation.
-
Linux Kernels 4.10.6, 4.9.18 LTS and 4.4.57 LTS Released with Updated Drivers
-
Amadeus: Redefining Travel Industry Tech Through Open Source and SDN
Travel tech giant Amadeus has been moving toward a fully software-defined data center strategy over the past few years -- one based on open source and software-defined networking (SDN).
-
The Meson Build System Is Being Fitted For The X.Org Server
Longtime X.Org developer Eric Anholt who previously worked for Intel and is now working for Broadcom on the open-source VC4 driver stack is working to add the Meson build system support for the xorg-server.
-
Radeon RX Vega Patches Begin Landing, First Hitting Libdrm
Last week AMD began publishing the open-source driver enablement patches for the upcoming Vega graphics hardware. Today the libdrm support began to land.
-
More Vulkan PDF Presentations From GDC17 Are Now Online
-
Mesa 17.0.2 Now Available for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10 Linux Gamers
Canonical's Timo Aaltonen announced earlier the availability of the latest Mesa 17.0.2 3D Graphics Library packages in his personal package archive (PPA) for Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and Ubuntu 16.10.
Ubuntu 16.04 LTS and 16.04.1 LTS (Xenial Xerus) users who haven't managed to upgrade their installations to the Ubuntu 16.04.2 LTS release, which ships with updated kernel and graphics stacks from Ubuntu 16.10 (Yakkety Yak), are still relying on third-party PPAs for the latest Mesa builds.
-
Ubuntu now has a more official PPA to get Mesa updates
Timo Aaltonen noted on his blog that the 'Ubuntu-X' team now have an 'Updates' PPA for you to get the latest Mesa on Ubuntu 16.04 and Ubuntu 16.10.
This is likely a result of Feral Interactive's call for a PPA for this exact purpose. So it's good to see something proper come out of it.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Leftovers: OSS
today's howtos
Minimal Linux Live
Minimal Linux Live is, as the name suggests, a very minimal Linux distribution which can be run live from a CD, DVD or USB thumb drive. One of the things which set Minimal Linux Live (MLL) apart from other distributions is that, while the distribution is available through a 7MB ISO file download, the project is designed to be built from source code using a shell script. The idea is that we can download scripts that will build MLL on an existing Linux distribution. Assuming we have the proper compiler tools on our current distribution, simply running a single shell script and waiting a while will produce a bootable ISO featuring the MLL operating system. Yet another option the MLL project gives us is running the distribution inside a web browser using a JavaScript virtual machine. The browser-based virtual machine running MLL can be found on the project's website, under the Emulator tab. This gives us a chance to try out the operating system in our web browser without installing or building anything. I decided to try the MLL build process to see if it would work and how long it would take if everything went smoothly. I also wanted to find out just how much functionality such a small distribution could offer. The project's documentation mostly covers building MLL on Ubuntu and Linux Mint and so I decided to build MLL on a copy of Ubuntu 16.04 I had running in a virtual machine. The steps to build MLL are fairly straight forward. On Ubuntu, we first install six packages to make sure we have all the required dependencies. Then we download an archive containing MLL's build scripts. Then we unpack the archive and run the build script. We just need to type four commands in Ubuntu's virtual terminal to kick-start the build process.
GCC Compiler Tests At A Variety Of Optimization Levels Using Clear Linux
For those curious about the impact of GCC compiler optimization levels, a variety of benchmarks were carried out using GCC 6.3 on Intel's Clear Linux platform. Also: LLVM 4.0.1 Planning, Aiming For Better Stable Releases
Recent comments
6 days 20 hours ago
1 week 2 days ago
2 weeks 5 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 1 day ago
7 weeks 4 days ago
8 weeks 2 hours ago
9 weeks 5 days ago
17 weeks 2 days ago