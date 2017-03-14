today's leftovers
While Dortmund uses more TOOS servers than GNU/Linux servers, they have three times as many physical GNU/Linux servers as TOOS servers…
So it’s always good to know when your time and date values might flow over. For most GNU/Linux users there are currently four dates to “keep your eyes on”
My nickname is Dolly, I am 11 years old, I live in Cannock, Staffordshire, England. I am at Secondary school, and at the weekends I attend drama, dance and singing lessons, I like drawing and recently started using the Krita app.
Solus Project, through Joshua Strobl, proudly announced the implementation of Clear Linux's clr-boot-manager Linux kernel and bootloader management tool into the stable repositories of the Solus operating system.
The desktop-focused, performance-oriented Solus Linux distribution has pulled in another component from Clear Linux: clr-boot-manager. The clr-boot-manager is responsible for solid kernel and boot-loader management.
it took us a while to pull this off. Again we can present an advanced CLI installer for Manjaro Linux.
Manjaro-Architect is a CLI net-installer, which means it does not need or provide a (real) graphical interface and all packages for the target system will be downloaded from the internet during installation rather than extracted from a compressed ISO image.
Ubuntu has long been one of the best known and most popular Linux distributions. But has it become too boring and predictable to retain the interest of users?
Red Hat News
Red Hat introduced a "partner program within a partner program" on Monday to better support a subset of its partners leveraging its application delivery portfolio to build custom solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformations.
The Red Hat Application Platform Partner Program seeks to put partners with practices that leverage Red Hat's application delivery products on more solid footing. That business is still emerging, and much smaller than the Raleigh, N.C.-based vendor's core infrastructure business, but it's growing 40 percent year-over-year, John Bleuer, Red Hat's vice president of global ISVs, told CRN on the first day of the software vendor's North America partner conference in Las Vegas.
Tizen and Android
The Android UI has been known for its adaptability and possibility for it to be converted into various OS types and they had varying states of reliability. However, this is about to change with the Maru OS which not only provides the basic features you would expect from an operating system but it also provides a complete desktop experience when you are connected with your device to a display. It is able to fully run Debian without compromise.
BlackBerry (BBRY) has taken Nokia (NOK) to court, accusing the Finnish communications equipment maker of using several of its patents illegally. The disputed patents are related to data transmission technology. BlackBerry claims the infringed patents can be found in Nokia’s devices and software.
Instead of seeking to block the sale of Nokia products bearing its patents used without permission, BlackBerry wants to extract payment from Nokia for illegally using its patents, according to technology news website Ars Technica. BlackBerry says in court documents that Nokia has violated nearly a dozen of its patents.
Leftovers: OSS and Sharing
Operators tasked with maintaining production environments are relying on monitoring stacks to provide insight to resource usage and a heads-up to threats of downtime. Perhaps the most critical function of a monitoring stack is providing alerts which trigger mitigation steps to ensure an environment stays up and running. Downtime of services can be business-critical, and often has extremely high cost ramifications. Operators working in cloud environments are especially reliant on monitoring stacks due to the increase in potential inefficiency and downtime that comes with greater resource usage. The constant visibility of resources and alerts that a monitoring stack provides, makes it a fundamental component of any cloud.
When new contributors join RDO, they ask for recommendations about how to add new services and help RDO users to adopt it. This post is not a official policy document nor a detailed description about how to carry out some activities, but provides some high level recommendations to newcomers based on what I have learned and observed in the last year working in RDO.
I teach an online CSCI class about usability. The course is "The Usability of Open Source Software" and provides a background on free software and open source software, and uses that as a basis to teach usability. The rest of the class is a pretty standard CSCI usability class. We explore a few interesting cases in open source software as part of our discussion. And using open source software makes it really easy for the students to pick a program to study for their usability test final project.
Drupal, like many other open source projects, has a stated goal of welcoming and accepting all people, no matter their heritage, culture, sexual orientation, gender identity or other factors.
Drupal is a popular open-source content-management system, used to build websites. Like many other open-source projects, Drupal is guided by several committees that are supposed to be accountable to the community and its code of conduct, which enshrines values like "be considerate" and "be respectful." Also like many other open-source projects, Drupal attracts all sorts of people, some of whom are eclectic.
Last week, under murky circumstances, Drupal creator Dries Buytaert banned one of the project's technical and community leaders, Larry Garfield. Buytaert attributed the decision to aspects of Garfield's private sex life. Many Drupal users and developers are up in arms about the perceived injustice of the move, exacerbated by what they see as a lack of transparency.
When open source software is used for global health and global relief work, its benefits shine bright. The benefits of open source become very clear when human health and human lives are on the line. In this YouTube video, hear Harrisburg, Pennsylvania software developer Joel Worrall explain about HospitalRun software – open source cloud-based software used at developing world healthcare facilities.
Scotland’s public administrations should focus on common, shared technology platforms, according to the new digital strategy, published on 22 March. The government says it wants to develop “shared infrastructure, services and standards in collaboration with our public sector partners, to reduce costs and enable resources to be focused on front-line services.”
OpenSSL Launches New Website to Organize Process, Seeks to Contact All Contributors
The State Secretary at Austria’s Federal Chancellery, Muna Duzdar, is encouraging the making available of government data as open data. “The administration must set an example and support the open data culture by giving society its data back”, the State Secretary for Digitalisation said in a statement.
The government of Hungary should redouble its efforts to make public sector information available as open data, and actively help to create market opportunities, a government white paper recommends. The ‘White Paper on National Data Policy’ was approved by the government in December.
Science textbooks may be a thing of the past in Williamson County Schools.
The Williamson County school board approved a proposal Monday night to use open source science resources instead of science textbooks.
The switch will require a team of nine teachers to spend a year developing an open source curriculum.
It was a long and difficult road to get the major publishing houses to open up to open access, but in the end the Dutch universities got their much awaited ‘gold deal’ for open access. A recently revealed contract between Elsevier and the Dutch research institutes lays bare the retardant tactics the publishing giant employs to stifle the growth of open access.
