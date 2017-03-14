Red Hat News Red Hat Intros New Channel Program Tailored For App Delivery Partners Red Hat introduced a "partner program within a partner program" on Monday to better support a subset of its partners leveraging its application delivery portfolio to build custom solutions for enterprises undergoing digital transformations. The Red Hat Application Platform Partner Program seeks to put partners with practices that leverage Red Hat's application delivery products on more solid footing. That business is still emerging, and much smaller than the Raleigh, N.C.-based vendor's core infrastructure business, but it's growing 40 percent year-over-year, John Bleuer, Red Hat's vice president of global ISVs, told CRN on the first day of the software vendor's North America partner conference in Las Vegas.

