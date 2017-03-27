OSS Leftovers: Harvard University Survey, ASF at 18 Years, Heiko Tietze at LibreOffice
Survey seeks to discover the motivations behind open source contributions
Peer production is one of three fundamental ways to organize human economic activity, along with markets and firms. Yet, although it underlies billions of dollars in open source software production, it is the least understood. Participants in open source are not organized in firms, where they would work under the supervision of managers and earn a salary, nor are they individuals in a market, responding to price signals.
The economics of peer production is an interesting area of study that raises many important questions regarding the incentives behind voluntary participation, the efficiency of production, the tools and models that can quantify and explain how the process works, and so forth.
My doctoral research at Harvard University considered incentives issues that arise in a software economy. In particular, my work used principles from market design and mechanism design to address problems, such as how to incentivize high-quality submissions to address bugs or features, and how to elicit truthful prediction of task completion time.
The Apache® Software Foundation Announces 18 Years of Open Source Leadership
The Apache Software Foundation (ASF), the all-volunteer developers, stewards, and incubators of more than 350 Open Source projects and initiatives, announced today its 18th Anniversary and accomplishments, and rallied support to ensure future innovation.
[Video] LibreOffice interview: Heiko Tietze, UX mentor
An interview with Heiko Tietze, who is working as a UX (user experience) mentor for The Document Foundation.
