Day of Infamy, CRYENGINE, and Performance Tools
Day of Infamy is an absolutely brutal first-person shooter you need to play
I was caught off-guard by just how fun I found Day of Infamy, for a more realistic and harsh experience it sells the brutalities of war damn well. From the chatter between the troops, to seeing your comrades burnt to a crisp by a flamethrower, it has a lot of variety to it.
Open-source Video Game Development Engine CRYENGINE Now Accepts Bitcoin Donations
People who follow the video game industry will have come across the CRYENGINE name before. This particular video game engine is used in the popular FarCry games. Crytek, the company responsible for developing the engine, made their product open source some time ago. Such a powerful technology needed to be made accessible to both large and indie game developers alike. A few years ago, licensing CRYENGINE was rather problematic, which is why Crytek decided to switch things up a bit.
Ishiiruka on openSUSE
Phoronix Test Suite 7.0.1 Released With Minor Enhancements For ARM, New Module Options
Stacer System Cleaner Scores Spring Update
Linux system optimizer and monitoring app Stacer has picked up a few new features — just in time for some early spring cleaning!
Raspberry Pi based computer offers Real-Time Ethernet
Hilscher is prepping a rugged “netPI” computer that combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with its “netHAT 52-RTE” RPi add-on featuring dual Real-Time Ethernet ports. German Real-Time Ethernet experts Hilscher will soon launch a Raspberry Pi 3-based industrial computer with Real-Time Ethernet support. Hilscher has yet to formally announce the ruggedized netPI computer, but the board was demonstrated at the recent Embedded World show, and was revealed in a Mar. 27 Element14 Community blog by Shabaz. The system can be used as a Real-Time Ethernet gateway or controller, and it supports add-ons such as sensors or actuators to enable additional applications, writes Shabaz.
GNOME Migration and Slideshow
Dowry to Linux Foundation From NSA Ally
GNU/Linux on Servers: VisionMobile Report, Cilium, Microservices, and Kubernetes
