Language Selection

English French German Italian Portuguese Spanish

Google launches new site to showcase its open source projects and processes

Submitted by Rianne Schestowitz on Tuesday 28th of March 2017 06:45:09 PM Filed under
Google
OSS

Google is launching a new site today that brings all of the company’s open source projects under a single umbrella.

The code of these projects will still live on GitHub and Google’s self-hosted git service, of course, with the new site functioning as a central directory for them. While this new project is obviously meant to showcase Google’s projects, the company says it also wants to use it to provide “a look under the hood” of how it “does” open source.

Read more

»

More in Tux Machines

Tizen and Android

Day of Infamy, CRYENGINE, and Performance Tools

Red Hat: We're giving VMware a 'run for its money' in virtualization

Red Hat's enterprise virtualization product is proving stiff competition for VMware, Paul Cormier, EVP and president of products and technologies, claimed at Red Hat's North American Partner Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada yesterday. According to the executive, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV), the open source software vendor's mission-critical, end-to-end open source virtualization infrastructure, has made a name for itself in such a way that VMware customers are increasingly showing interest in the technology. Read more Also: Red Hat CEO says businesses remain confident under Trump Amazon, Red Hat, Tesaro Price Targets Raised; Snap Started At Hold Tech Today: Snap’d By Facebook, Apple’s Innovation, Red Hat Jumps

Raspberry Pi based computer offers Real-Time Ethernet

Hilscher is prepping a rugged “netPI” computer that combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with its “netHAT 52-RTE” RPi add-on featuring dual Real-Time Ethernet ports. German Real-Time Ethernet experts Hilscher will soon launch a Raspberry Pi 3-based industrial computer with Real-Time Ethernet support. Hilscher has yet to formally announce the ruggedized netPI computer, but the board was demonstrated at the recent Embedded World show, and was revealed in a Mar. 27 Element14 Community blog by Shabaz. The system can be used as a Real-Time Ethernet gateway or controller, and it supports add-ons such as sensors or actuators to enable additional applications, writes Shabaz. Read more

More on Tux Machines: AboutGalleryForumBlogsSearchNewsRSS Feed

Part of Bytes Media ● Sister sites below.

TechBytes Techrights button

Powered by Drupal, an open source content management system

Content available under CC-BY-SA CC

© by original authors

Powered by CentOS 6.5 (GNU/Linux), Varnish, and Drupal 6