Open source software is for everyone – so where are the women?
We all know that there is a diversity problem in tech. The depressing stats from numerous reports and studies all point to stereotypes and bias hitting young girls’ perceptions of STEM negatively, with this sitting alongside poor retention figures and a lack of women at the board level.
However, one particular branch of tech may be struggling in more when it comes to diversity and inclusion – the one branch, in fact, which has inclusiveness at the very core of its ethos.
Tizen and Android
Day of Infamy, CRYENGINE, and Performance Tools
Red Hat: We're giving VMware a 'run for its money' in virtualization
Red Hat's enterprise virtualization product is proving stiff competition for VMware, Paul Cormier, EVP and president of products and technologies, claimed at Red Hat's North American Partner Conference in Las Vegas, Nevada yesterday. According to the executive, Red Hat Virtualization (RHV), the open source software vendor's mission-critical, end-to-end open source virtualization infrastructure, has made a name for itself in such a way that VMware customers are increasingly showing interest in the technology. Also: Red Hat CEO says businesses remain confident under Trump Amazon, Red Hat, Tesaro Price Targets Raised; Snap Started At Hold Tech Today: Snap’d By Facebook, Apple’s Innovation, Red Hat Jumps
Raspberry Pi based computer offers Real-Time Ethernet
Hilscher is prepping a rugged “netPI” computer that combines a Raspberry Pi 3 with its “netHAT 52-RTE” RPi add-on featuring dual Real-Time Ethernet ports. German Real-Time Ethernet experts Hilscher will soon launch a Raspberry Pi 3-based industrial computer with Real-Time Ethernet support. Hilscher has yet to formally announce the ruggedized netPI computer, but the board was demonstrated at the recent Embedded World show, and was revealed in a Mar. 27 Element14 Community blog by Shabaz. The system can be used as a Real-Time Ethernet gateway or controller, and it supports add-ons such as sensors or actuators to enable additional applications, writes Shabaz.
