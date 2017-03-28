Language Selection

Mozilla Firefox 52.0.2 Released to Fix Linux Crash on Startup, Other Issues

Mozilla released today, March 28, 2017, the second maintenance update to the Firefox 52.0 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.

Open source software is for everyone – so where are the women?

We all know that there is a diversity problem in tech. The depressing stats from numerous reports and studies all point to stereotypes and bias hitting young girls’ perceptions of STEM negatively, with this sitting alongside poor retention figures and a lack of women at the board level. However, one particular branch of tech may be struggling in more when it comes to diversity and inclusion – the one branch, in fact, which has inclusiveness at the very core of its ethos. Read more

Google launches new site to showcase its open source projects and processes

Google is launching a new site today that brings all of the company’s open source projects under a single umbrella. The code of these projects will still live on GitHub and Google’s self-hosted git service, of course, with the new site functioning as a central directory for them. While this new project is obviously meant to showcase Google’s projects, the company says it also wants to use it to provide “a look under the hood” of how it “does” open source. Read more

Tizen and Android

Day of Infamy, CRYENGINE, and Performance Tools

