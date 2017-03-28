Mozilla Firefox 52.0.2 Released to Fix Linux Crash on Startup, Other Issues
Mozilla released today, March 28, 2017, the second maintenance update to the Firefox 52.0 web browser for all supported platforms, including GNU/Linux, macOS, and Microsoft Windows.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Open source software is for everyone – so where are the women?
We all know that there is a diversity problem in tech. The depressing stats from numerous reports and studies all point to stereotypes and bias hitting young girls’ perceptions of STEM negatively, with this sitting alongside poor retention figures and a lack of women at the board level. However, one particular branch of tech may be struggling in more when it comes to diversity and inclusion – the one branch, in fact, which has inclusiveness at the very core of its ethos.
Google launches new site to showcase its open source projects and processes
Google is launching a new site today that brings all of the company’s open source projects under a single umbrella. The code of these projects will still live on GitHub and Google’s self-hosted git service, of course, with the new site functioning as a central directory for them. While this new project is obviously meant to showcase Google’s projects, the company says it also wants to use it to provide “a look under the hood” of how it “does” open source.
Tizen and Android
Day of Infamy, CRYENGINE, and Performance Tools
Recent comments
1 week 14 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 14 hours ago
3 weeks 6 days ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 20 hours ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago