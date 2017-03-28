Android Leftovers
The Huawei Watch 2 (and Android Wear 2) have all the same smartwatch problems
Generally, smartwatches aren't worth the time it takes to charge them.
But when Huawei handed me a review unit of their new Huawei Watch 2, which has pretty much all the tech you can stuff into a smartwatch these days, and runs the new Android Wear 2, I decided to give it a chance.
Malware infection rate of smartphones is soaring – Android devices often the target
The best Android games for 2017
Google posts Android O overview video for developers
25 Cool New Features & Changes Coming in Android O
Google’s ‘What’s New’ video details new Android O dev features incl. multi-display, mandatory channels
Evernote launches redesigned sharing tool on Android
Being a Linux user isn't weird anymore
A few days ago, I was down at the Starbucks in my local bookstore—sipping on a hot chocolate, using the free (but rather pokey) Wi-Fi, and getting some work done. This is pretty typical for me. Since I work from home, it’s nice to get out of the house and shake things up a little bit. Working for a few hours at a coffee shop tends to be just about right. I’m not the only person in the world who uses coffee shops as short term offices—it’s become so normal, it’s almost a cliché.
Open source software is for everyone – so where are the women?
We all know that there is a diversity problem in tech. The depressing stats from numerous reports and studies all point to stereotypes and bias hitting young girls’ perceptions of STEM negatively, with this sitting alongside poor retention figures and a lack of women at the board level. However, one particular branch of tech may be struggling in more when it comes to diversity and inclusion – the one branch, in fact, which has inclusiveness at the very core of its ethos.
Google launches new site to showcase its open source projects and processes
Google is launching a new site today that brings all of the company’s open source projects under a single umbrella. The code of these projects will still live on GitHub and Google’s self-hosted git service, of course, with the new site functioning as a central directory for them. While this new project is obviously meant to showcase Google’s projects, the company says it also wants to use it to provide “a look under the hood” of how it “does” open source.
Tizen and Android
