This is an interesting one, Snoost, a new cloud gaming service powered by Amazon AWS supports Linux. It uses Steam's in-home streaming with your own games library.

It actually launched only this month, so it is a very new service. That means there may be things that aren't quite as polished as you might hope. Things like miss-worded text can be forgiven for now, but I will still point it out though. Sadly the experience so far was not what I was expecting from a paid service.