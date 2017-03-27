Games for GNU/Linux
Snoost, a new cloud gaming service has opened with Linux support, uses Steam's in-home streaming
This is an interesting one, Snoost, a new cloud gaming service powered by Amazon AWS supports Linux. It uses Steam's in-home streaming with your own games library.
It actually launched only this month, so it is a very new service. That means there may be things that aren't quite as polished as you might hope. Things like miss-worded text can be forgiven for now, but I will still point it out though. Sadly the experience so far was not what I was expecting from a paid service.
To no surprise the Cossacks 3 Linux version has been delayed once again
Hollow Knight, the fantastic looking action adventure game has a Linux build being tested
Hollow Knight [Official Site], an incredibly stylish action and adventure game recently launched for Windows, but it seems Linux gamers won't be left waiting for too long.
Sumoman, the hilarious UNIGINE-powered puzzle platformer with physics is now out on Linux
Sumoman [Steam] is a brand new and rather hilarious puzzle platformer powered by the UNIGINE engine. It released with day-1 Linux support and I took a look.
Disclosure: Key provided by the developer before the release.
Unreal Tournament updated, weapon animations overhauled and AI improvements
Intel OpenGL/Vulkan Linux Graphics With Serious Sam 2017
Last week I published a number of Radeon and NVIDIA Vulkan/OpenGL Serious Sam 2017 benchmarks while those curious about Intel graphics performance for the updated Serious Sam HD: The First Encounter have some data to look at today.
Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition officially announced with Linux support
As expected, Planescape: Torment: Enhanced Edition [Official Site, GOG, Steam] has now been announced with a trailer and it looks like it will launch with Linux support. It will have a release on both GOG and Steam so everyone can enjoy it.
