Bolton goes live with OpenEyes open source software
A million-pound open source electronic patient record has gone live in a northern NHS trust’s eye department.
Bolton NHS Foundation Trust deployed the ophthalmic OpenEyes software in January.
David Haider, consultant ophthalmologist and chief clinical information officer at Bolton, told Digital Health News that he was doing a “slow deployment”, with the EPR being used in cataracts first.
“Because we’re running from a fairly digitally immature trust, we didn’t want to do anything to fast.”
Haider said the deployment had “not been particularly painful at all”.
