Security
6 Reasons Your Favorite Linux OS Is Plagued by Bugs

    • I’ve been a long-time GNOME user, but for the past few months, I was in a loving relationship with Elementary OS. I found much to love in the minimalist Linux-based operating system, and I encouraged readers to give it a try. But that has changed. The number of bugs I encountered grew over time, and I’ve recently had enough. As a freelance writer, the only thing I need is a working laptop. If that’s not reliable, then I’m wasting time trying to fix the one tool my job requires.
  • Why do Linux distributions have software bugs?
    Linux is one of the best operating systems around, but no OS is perfect. All operating systems end up having bugs of one kind or another, including your favorite Linux distributions. A writer at MakeUseOf has listed six reasons why Linux distributions often have their share of bugs.

