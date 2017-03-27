Security Leftovers
Security updates for Tuesday
Practical basics of reproducible builds 2
Anyway, Stephen Kitt pointed out (thanks!) that Debian's MinGW linker binutils-mingw-w64 has an upstream-pending patch that sets the timestamp to SOURCE_DATE_EPOCH if set.
Open source to power Telstra security operations centres
The open source Apache Metron project will help underpin managed security services delivered from two Telstra security operations centres set to be launched later this year.
Telstra announces two cybersecurity centres, new managed security service
Telstra to open two new security operations centres in Sydney and Melbourne
