Red Hat and Fedora
-
Oracle Linux 6.9 Released with Unbreakable Enterprise Kernel 4.1.12, TLS 1.2
Oracle announced today, March 28, 2017, the release and general availability of the Oracle Linux 6.9 operating system, the ninth update to the Oracle Linux 6 stable series.
Prominent features of Oracle Linux 6.9 include support for TLS (Transport Layer Security) 1.2 on all system components, along with vsftpd support for TLS 1.2 and auditd support for incremental_async, implementation of the cpuid utility supporting AMD, Intel, and VIA CPUs, improved SSSD (System Security Services Daemon) support for Active Directory (AD), and better support when running as a Hyper-V guest.
-
New CloudLinux 7 Beta Kernel Fixes MegaRAID Driver Panic, Patches Security Flaws
Today, March 28, 2017, CloudLinux's Mykola Naugolnyi announced the immediate availability of a new Beta kernel versions for users of the CloudLinux 7 operating system.
It's been a while since CloudLinux 7 users using the Beta channel received an updated kernel, and today's 3.10.0-427.36.1.lve1.4.42 build addresses quite a bunch of issues and security flaws discovered lately. For example, is attempts to fix a deadlock with the HCP server backup manager developed by R1Soft.
-
Red Hat Pilots New Program to Ease Digital Transformation
Red Hat on Monday announced a new Application Platform Partner Initiative at its North America Partner Conference in Las Vegas. The goal is to provide a more robust ecosystem for companies engaging in digital transformation.
-
Bodhi 2.5.0
-
Fedora 26 Supplementary Wallpapers: Vote now!
At the end of January, the submission phase for Fedora 26 Supplementary Wallpapers opened. Now, the submission phase is closed and the voting phase is now open. If you have a FAS account and meet the CLA+1 group requirement, you can cast your vote in Nuancier.
-
Fedora-Live-26 fails to boot: A start job is running for dev-map...\x2drv.device
-
