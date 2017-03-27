Linux and Linux Foundation
Linux Block I/O Tracing
Like starting a car with the hood open, sometimes you need to run your program with certain analysis tools attached to get a full sense of what is going wrong – or right. Be it to debug an issue, or simply to learn how that program works, these probing tools can provide a clear picture of what is going on inside the CPU at a given time.
Linux Kernel Podcast for 2017/03/28
In this week’s edition: Linus Torvalds announces Linux 4.11-rc4, early debug with USB3 earlycon, upcoming support for USB-C in 4.12, and ongoing development including various work on boot time speed ups, logging, futexes, and IOMMUs.
BBVA joins Linux Foundation's blockchain project
AT&T joins Linux Foundation as platinum member
6 Reasons Your Favorite Linux OS Is Plagued by Bugs
