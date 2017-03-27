today's howtos
Submitted by Roy Schestowitz on Wednesday 29th of March 2017 02:10:17 AM Filed under
-
The journalctl command.
-
How to use a ramdisk on Linux
-
Getting backtraces from arbitrary places
-
How to Connect ONLYOFFICE Online Editors to Nextcloud?
-
Classifier – A Tool to Organize Files in Your Directory Instantly
I recently stumbled upon about Classifier app, which automatically organize files in your current directory, by classifying them into folders of Xls, Docs, .png, .jpeg, vidoe, music, pdfs, images, ISO, etc.
»
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
6 Reasons Your Favorite Linux OS Is Plagued by Bugs
today's howtos
Linux and Linux Foundation
Red Hat and Fedora
Recent comments
1 week 17 hours ago
1 week 3 days ago
2 weeks 6 days ago
3 weeks 17 hours ago
4 weeks 2 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 5 days ago
8 weeks 23 hours ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago