Docker/Containers
Docker at Travis
The Travis CI service offers a free Continuous Integration (CI) service for open source projects hosted at GitHub.
Kubernetes 1.6: Multi-user, Multi-workloads at Scale
In this release the community’s focus is on scale and automation, to help you deploy multiple workloads to multiple users on a cluster. We are announcing that 5,000 node clusters are supported. We moved dynamic storage provisioning to stable. Role-based access control (RBAC), kubefed, kubeadm, and several scheduling features are moving to beta. We have also added intelligent defaults throughout to enable greater automation out of the box.
Core OS offers Tectonic preview for Microsoft Azure
If you recall the early days of Docker and OpenStack, it was quite a challenge to get OpenStack cloud up and running, and even when you got it running, managing it was a tricky task in its own right.
