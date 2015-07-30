Microsoft EEE and Openwashing
-
Beyond Bash: Microsoft Refines the Windows Subsystem for Linux [Ed: Microsoft's propagandist Mary Branscombe is now helping the EEE-style attack on GNU/Linux]
-
Radiant Taps Azavea and Vizzuality to Build its Premiere Open Source Platform
-
LINBIT Celebrates One Millionth Download of DRBD Open Source High Availability Software with “I’m Highly Available” Challenge
-
Quest Builds Momentum as Customers Move Aggressively to Open-Source and Hybrid Database Environments
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Development News
Security Leftovers
Containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
Wine and Games
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 9 min ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 9 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago