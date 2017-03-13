Wine and Games
[Wine] Packaging changes
Today we want to announce some important changes regarding the Wine Staging packages provided at repos.wine-staging.com and dl.winehq.org. We completely reworked our build system to make the packages available sooner after a release and also added some new features, like downloading old packages for Debian / Ubuntu. The complete list of changes can be found in the announcement email on the Wine mailing list.
Planescape: Torment Enhanced Edition Announced for PC, Mac, Linux, and Mobile
Podcast #6 with Ethan Lee, Porter on Fez, Transistor
Have you ever played Fez on Linux ? Transistor ? Speed Runners ? Shenzen I/O ? Bastion ? or more recently, Owlboy ? Well if you have, you have benefited from the work of Flibitijibibo who is directly responsible for the port of such titles to your platform.
