Containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
-
Setting the Record Straight: containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
I’m tired of having the same conversation over and over again with people so I figured I would put it into a blog post.
Many people ask me if I have tried or what I think of Solaris Zones / BSD Jails. The answer is simply: I have tried them and I definitely like them. The conversation then heads towards them telling me how Zones and Jails are far superior to containers and that I should basically just give up with Linux containers and use VMs.
Which to be honest is a bit forward to someone who has spent a large portion of her career working with containers and trying to make containers more secure. Here is what I tell them:
-
[Old] Hadoop Has Failed Us, Tech Experts Say
The Hadoop community has so far failed to account for the poor performance and high complexity of Hadoop, Johnson says. “The Hadoop ecosystem is still basically in the hands of a small number of experts,” he says. “If you have that power and you’ve learned know how to use these tools and you’re programmer, then this thing is super powerful. But there aren’t a lot of those people. I’ve read all these things how we need another million data scientists in the world, which I think means our tools aren’t very good.”
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Development News
Security Leftovers
Containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
Wine and Games
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 9 min ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 9 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago