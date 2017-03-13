Development News
8 Things You Didn’t Know You Could Do with ADB
Google presents its open-source goodies to the world
How to build a smog sensor with a ESP8266 microcontroller
The Open Knowledge Lab in Stuttgart, Germany has begun to develop their own IoT sensors that measure air quality every minute and report the data to a central server. It is then possible to display the smog levels on a map. See the map we're using.
The casings are actually some standard plumbing tubes. The other two main components are a Node MCU ESP8266 microcontroller that has built-in Wi-Fi and the actual analyzer. In the current revision this is an SDS 011 analyzer. A DHT22 sensor provides readings of the current temperature and humidity. All parts cost together around €30.
