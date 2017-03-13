New Emojis Come, Celtx Goes Away
-
New Emoji and… busy time!!
-
Scriptwriting App Celtx Desktop Officially Discontinued
Desktop scriptwriting software Celtx is officially Fin. The open-source Final Draft rival now only offers a web-based app for writers to use.
-
- Login or register to post comments
- Printer-friendly version
- PDF version
More in Tux Machines
- Highlights
- Front Page
- Latest Headlines
- Archive
- Recent comments
- All-Time Popular Stories
- Hot Topics
- New Members
Development News
Security Leftovers
Containers vs. Zones vs. Jails vs. VMs
Wine and Games
Recent comments
1 week 1 day ago
1 week 3 days ago
3 weeks 9 min ago
3 weeks 1 day ago
4 weeks 9 hours ago
4 weeks 2 days ago
7 weeks 6 days ago
8 weeks 1 day ago
9 weeks 6 days ago
17 weeks 3 days ago