Tizen and Android
Smartphone App: Insta Square – Another good camera app for Tizen Mobiles
Smartphone Game: Being Salman – Fight like Salman Khan on your Tizen Phone
Android O feature spotlight: There's now a progress bar for sideloading APKs
25 Cool New Features & Changes Coming in Android O
How to block ads on Android
How to remove Android virus
12 Tips to Help You Master Gboard for Android
SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension
Historically, data replication has been available only piecemeal through proprietary vendors. In a quest to remediate history, SUSE and partner LINBIT announced a solution that promises to change the economics of data replication. The two companies' collaborative effort is the headliner in the updated SUSE Linux Enterprise High Availability Extension, which now includes LINBIT's integrated geo-clustering technology.
Open source is mission critical for Europe’s air traffic
It is entirely possible to use open source in a highly regulated environment such as air traffic control, says Dr Gerolf Ziegenhain, Head of Linux Competence & Service Centre (LCSC) in Mainz (Germany). Open source service providers can shield an organisation from the wide variety of development processes in the open source community.
today's leftovers
